RS Components has launched a wider range of workwear, bringing in brands from its acquisitions of PPE specialists Needlers and John Liscombe.

It is adding workwear from Needlers’ own brands Pro-Fit and Reldeen as well as Pollyboot, Tilsatec and Metsa. They include polo shirts, T-shirts, shirts, jackets, shorts, sweatshirts, fleeces, trousers, waistcoats, hats and footwear.

Hull-based Needlers was acquired in December by RS Components, a trading brand of Electrocomponents. Needlers is a specialist in personal protective equipment (PPE) and other workwear for the food manufacturing sector, with its own in-house embroidery service for branding.

The acquisition of John Liscombe Ltd, a leading supplier of industrial safety and PPE, followed in March this year.

RS Components’ new broader range also expands on the offering from brands already available such as Snickers, Scruffs, PAL International and Cromwell Polythene. The company is a global distributor of products for the engineering sector, from electronics components to tools and cables.

Liam Kettlewell, senior director for product and supplier management at RS Components, said: “Customers can expect to see new products and categories via a phased introduction to our website, further bolstering our extensive range.

“This, in addition to the expansion of our offering through the acquisition of industrial specialist PPE supplier John Liscombe Ltd, enables us to provide a full range offer and expertise across key safety and PPE sectors.

“The combined strength that RS, Needlers and Liscombe have in our respective markets positions us as a leading multi-industry specialist supplier of PPE products and value-added solutions.

“We’re in a strong position to optimise our ambition to become first choice for our customers, suppliers and our people with this extensive offering in the PPE market at a time when provision of such products has never been so pertinent.

“Our range will evolve to ensure we are always bringing the latest products and innovations needed to navigate the challenges faced by our industrial customers.”

uk.rs-online.com