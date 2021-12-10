“I’ve been working with Sam Pitchford at RPM Racing Engines for a couple years now, providing him with 3D embroidered snapback hats and recently these embroidered garments,” explained Charlie Phillips, director of Design By Creative.

“Sam provided both logos and our team digitised the files — this particular run was a total of 50 garments with four locations of embroidery.

“The front logo was 12,695 stitches, taking 12 minutes to complete, and the back logo was 39,653 stitches, taking 46 minutes. There are also two Honda logos on each arm of 4,025 stitches.”

Design By Creative decorated 20 Orbiter Softshell Hoodies (ST076) and 30 Gravity Thermal Shell Jackets (ST803) from Stormtech.

The company embroidered the garments with Polyneon embroidery thread from Madeira UK, using its Barudan BEKY-S1504CII four-head and BEKY-S1501CBIII single-head embroidery machines.

www.designbycreative.co.uk