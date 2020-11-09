Rowlinson Knitwear has called on more UK businesses to pay their employees the real Living Wage.

The real Living Wage is a UK wage rate voluntarily paid by over 6,500 UK businesses, which is designed to ensure that staff receive a salary which meets everyday needs.

The Stockport-based schoolwear manufacturer has highlighted the importance of employers acting now to “do the right thing” during Living Wage Week (9 -15 November), and following the announcement of new Living Wage rates.

Donald Moore, chair of Rowlinson Knitwear, commented: “The pandemic is having an unparalleled impact on people’s lives, particularly those in traditionally lower paid jobs.

“Organisations in the position to do so must play their part by becoming accredited Living Wage employers, so people can meet their everyday needs. It’s only fair to pay a wage that reflects the true cost of living, particularly during a year of unparalleled financial upheaval.

“While many aspects of our lives have changed this year, the business case for paying the real Living Wage hasn’t. It’s not only the right thing to do, but there is clear evidence that Living Wage employers benefit from higher productivity, better employee engagement and lower employee turnover.

“Sadly, some organisations are taking advantage of the fall-out from the pandemic by purposefully keeping wages at the government minimum wage level.

“It’s time for businesses to step-up. With the pandemic creating financial pressures like never before, it’s the role of businesses to pay a fair wage that makes a real difference to their employees’ lives.”

www.rowlinson-knitwear.com