Rowlinson Knitwear has donated over 200,000 free disposable face masks to independent schoolwear retailers across the UK.

The Stockport-based, employee-owned company offered the free face masks to its customers as a way of thanking them for their continued support and loyalty during the recent months of the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the middle of July, Rowlinson has supplied a box of 50 three-ply, disposable face masks with every customer order that has a value of £175 or more.

Chair of Rowlinson, Donald Moore, said: “Right now, feeling safe is very important to everyone. Back-to-school is a busy time anyway, but this year schoolwear shops have the additional pressure of adjusting their businesses to offer an extra safe environment for their colleagues, and for parents and pupils.

“Many have struggled to obtain face masks during the pandemic. Even if they could get them, it’s an additional cost at a time when they most need to manage their overheads.”

Neil Ward, managing director of Rowlinson, added: “In difficult times, it’s even more important to act responsibly and help others. Distributing free masks is just a small way of demonstrating that we care about our customers, because we know how tough this year will be for them.”

www.rowlinson-knitwear.com