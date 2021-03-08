Rowlinson Knitwear has achieved its CarbonNeutral certification.

Awarded by The CarbonNeutral Protocol, a global framework for carbon neutrality, Rowlinson’s certification as a CarbonNeutral company will extend to all of its emissions from port of origin to delivery to customers’ premises.

The schoolwear manufacturer has also received its Planet Mark certification for the third consecutive year — this confirms that, for the year ending November 2020, Rowlinson reduced its overall carbon emissions by 41.1% and by 42.9% carbon reduction per employee since the previous year.

The company saw significant reductions in two key areas: airfreighting of goods (166.5 tCO2e saved) and business travel, most notably air travel, (101.1 tCO2e saved).

“We’re committed to reducing our carbon emissions, so that we help to halt the climate emergency,” commented Donald Moore, chair of Rowlinson Knitwear.

“Despite the pandemic creating a temporary reduction in carbon impact globally, we can’t rest on our laurels. Our new photovoltaic system will generate twice the power we need, with the excess going back into the grid, which is the right choice to show we care for people and the planet.”

“Rowlinson has always been a pioneer of sustainable practice — I’m delighted that the team has announced its CarbonNeutral status alongside Planet Mark certification,” added Steve Malkin, CEO of Planet Mark.

“Rising to the challenge of a changing world, it has always put sustainability at the core of its operations. CarbonNeutral status cements Rowlinson Knitwear as a leader in the space. It is a pleasure to work alongside businesses to create lasting positive change, and few are as dedicated as Rowlinson in making change a reality.”

www.rowlinson-knitwear.com