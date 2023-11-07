Equipment manufacturer Roq introduced the Roq E and the Roq Impress at the Printing United trade show in the US in October.

Roq E is similar to the Roq You screen printing press, but the central lifting system is fully electric. “No external air supply is required; equipped with an ultra built-in air compressor, it only requires an electric connection to operate,” explained UK distributor I-Sub. Available in eight or 10 stations and up to eight colours, the Roq E has low profile pallet arms for easy sleeve printing.

“It’s the perfect solution for printers who do not have capacity or means to have an in-house compressor but still run up to 900 pieces an hour!” added I-Sub. The maintenance required is similar to the Roq You, including regular lubrication of the drive system and print heads.