Roq has unveiled its brand-new corporate image and website.

A manufacturer of machinery and equipment for the global textile printing industry, Roq explained that in addition to its screen printing technologies, the company now plans to break into digital textile printing.

“The company is spearheading into 2021 with a wider portfolio of new solutions for customised machinery and components, to innovative printing technologies for the fashion world, textile industry and now, to web-to-print businesses.

“Roq’s new image, bolder and defiant, reflects the commitment of the company to textile digital printing technology.”

www.roqinternational.com