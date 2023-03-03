Screen print equipment supplier Roq has formed a new partnership with garment decoration software specialist Inktavo to develop new technology.

The two companies said the collaboration would offer “a comprehensive solution to garment decorators looking to streamline their printing processes, improve efficiency, decrease spending and turnover, and increase revenue”.

Inktavo has formed the partnership through Roq in the US but added that it would lead to innovations that will benefit garment decorators internationally including the UK. Inktavo and Roq.US have also promised educational opportunities, resources, services and events.

JP Hunt, head of partnerships for Inktavo, said: “We are proud to partner with Roq.US to offer customers a new level of innovation. Together, we are dedicated to providing a collaborative approach to deliver the best possible experience, education, and resources.”

Ross Hunter, president of Roq.US, added: “We’ve found the perfect software partner in Inktavo who shares our vision for the future of the printing industry. With this partnership, we can now offer a complete solution to our partners and support their success at every stage being a true ‘Partner in Print’.”

Roq.US is the North American arm of Portugal-based Roq International which produces screen and digital printing equipment and folding and packaging machines for garments and other textiles.

Inktavo provides cutting-edge software solutions for the garment decoration industry, with a focus on innovation, education and customer support. Its family of brands includes InkSoft, Printavo and GraphicsFlow.

