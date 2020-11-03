Ronald Britton has expanded its collection of certified fresh water biodegradable glitter with its new Bioglitter Sparkle GC product range.

Available from January 2021, the Bioglitter Sparkle GC product range has joined the list of ‘OK biodegradable WATER’ certified products offered by the British eco glitter manufacturer.

The coating in the new Bioglitter Sparkle GC products removes the acrylate plastic applied to the film, which has enabled the new range to achieve its fresh water biodegradable certification from TÜV Austria.

Stephen Cotton, commercial director at Ronald Britton, commented: “This is a significant step for us. Getting our Bioglitter Sparkle product lines certified to this level of biodegradable performance is something we have been striving to achieve for some time now.

“It goes without saying, achieving the highest level of independent certification for fresh water biodegradability in the world is extremely difficult. We are so pleased to achieve this, it’s taken blood, sweat and tears!”

Technical director at Ronald Britton, Andrew Thompson, added: “Being intimately involved in the glitter industry, we could not ignore the part plastic glitter plays in microplastic pollution, albeit a very small part in the overall context. We needed to tackle the problem and have been developing the Bioglitter range over almost a decade.

“We always thought it would be a long and complex task, and we were not disappointed! Certification of Bioglitter Sparkle GC does not mean the end of the Bioglitter journey, far from it. We still have plans to offer more effects, and strive to continuously improve our Bioglitter product technology.”

