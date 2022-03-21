Ronald Britton has extended its eco-friendly Bioglitter range with Holo, the first and only certified fresh-water biodegradable glitter product with holographic effects.

The new Holo products split light into its individual component parts resulting in a brilliant rainbow effect. In non-diffuse direct light, such as sunshine or LED lights, it produces an eye-catching kaleidoscope of dazzling colour.

Bioglitter Holo comprises two sub ranges: “Cosmetic” for leave-on and rinse-off cosmetic applications, and “Deco” for coating, printing, art and craft, including garment printing.

Stephen Cotton, commercial director at Ronald Britton, said: “Bioglitter Holo completes the trio of glitter effects: Metallic Bioglitter Sparkle, Opalescent Bioglitter Pure, and finally Holographic Bioglitter Holo. Holographic is a very popular effect: it’s the one that everyone has been asking for.”

Ronald Britton first launched Bioglitter in 2016, with Cosmetic Bioglitter Sparkle, adding further products suitable for garment printing such as Bioglitter Pure Opal, the first microplastic-free iridescent-effect glitter, in 2019.

The Bioglitter Holo range is the latest Ronald Britton product to be certified by TÜV Austria as “OK biodegradable water” which means they are guaranteed to biodegrade in natural, fresh-water environments. These tests are used to determine whether or not a polymeric material is considered a microplastic.

The biodegradability tests at the heart of this certification are also specified by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) in its proposed EU Microplastic legislation due to be published in 2022.

Andrew Thompson, technical director at Ronald Britton, said: “Being able to differentiate Bioglitter from other glitter is becoming increasingly important for manufacturers as customers become more aware of the environmental impacts of ‘traditional’ glitter.

“And we’re proud to offer all our customers that peace of mind when they see Ronald Britton’s registered Bioglitter logos on products made with Bioglitter which is now common on the high street and with big brands.

“Developing Bioglitter Holo has been the most challenging product development yet, almost four years in the making. Needless to say, we’re delighted with what we have achieved, and to see it come to market with such high anticipation.”

