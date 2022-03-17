“The company came to us with the design depicting its wonderful yellow school bus, which they host as a coffee bar,” explained Bella West, head of marketing at Brand 88.

“Rolling Joe wanted to use the bright yellow of its bus in contrast with the black design, and also a simple white tee with the black print.”

Using its Brother GTX Pro direct-to-garment printer, Brand 88 decorated just over 20 of Stanley/Stella’s Creator T-Shirts (STTU755) for Rolling Joe Coffee Co.

www.brand88.co.uk