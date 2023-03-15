If you’re looking to expand the services your company offers, then roll-to-roll dye sublimation printing is well worth investigating as more companies look to manufacturing in the UK as a way of reducing their carbon footprint, as well as to avoid potential issues with shipping delays, increased costs and customs hold-ups.

A survey of 750 founders of UK ecommerce brands late last year by global fulfilment firm ShipBob found that 38% believed the biggest boost for their business would be to reshore their overseas manufacturing operations to the UK so as to avoid import challenges and rising freight costs. Creating bespoke, dye-sublimated sportswear, fashion apparel and home furnishing in the UK could, therefore, be a highly profitable enterprise.

In this step-by-step, Emily Crane, who is product development assistant at Xpres, uses the Mimaki TS100-1600 dye sublimation printer and Texpres Piece and Roll Calender Press PX180F to create a perfectly printed roll of fabric. “This machine delivers cost-effective dye sublimation printing while maintaining high quality and productivity with double the print speed of other conventional textile printers,” she explains.

While putting the ink on the paper is fairly straightforward – Emily used the Subliprint Universal 95gsm Paper as she says it offers the “perfect balance between weight and ink transfer” as well as providing “excellent stability, reducing the chances of rippling or creasing during printing and calender pressing” – it is essential that the correct profile in the print RIP is selected before sending anything to print. The profile controls the amount of ink used, the speed of the printer, and the colours that are output.

While generic profiles are available for different types of media on RIP software, Xpres does its own profiling in-house, and these are made available to customers.

The most problematic or challenging part of the process is the “webbing-up” of the calender press, says Emily.

“Ensuring that the fabric, protection paper and print are all installed correctly, aligned perfectly and with just the right amount of tension, takes practice. We’d recommend, to begin with, two people work together when loading the calender press and that close attention is paid to any manufacturer guides or instructions provided with the machine.”