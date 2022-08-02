Roland DG has unveiled a sports shirt featuring more than 100 different colours from the top 92 football clubs in England and Wales to showcase its Texart XT-640 printer.

It worked with concept kit designer Andy Slater, also known as Xztals, to create the shirt to tie in with the start of the new football season from 30 July.

The print highlights the high degree of colour precision and accuracy of the Texart XT-640 which was developed specifically for dye-sublimation transfer printing.

Able to deliver high print quality and speed on long print runs, it offers four-colour high-speed printing or eight-colour printing for a wider colour gamut and smooth colour gradients.

Stephen Davis, marketing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Roland DG, said: “Launched in time for the highly anticipated 22/23 season and during a very memorable year for football, it is the perfect way to highlight the capabilities of the Texart XT-640, which is specifically designed to provide super quality with vibrant colour technology for sportswear, sports apparel and sport accessory manufacturers.”

Andy Slater is known for his creativity when it comes to sports apparel and has worked with brands and organisations such as BBC Sport and PlayStation, coming up with concept kits ahead of sporting events and tournaments.

He said: “I was incredibly excited to be asked to work on such a creative project with Roland DG to showcase the company’s vast printing colour capabilities. The design is inspired by a style I’ve adapted over time, taking iconic vintage shirts and putting a modern twist on them.”

The Texart XT-640 is aimed at sportswear apparel and accessories print houses and soft signage manufacturers looking to create decorated textiles such as high-volume sportswear, fashion, soft signage, interior decoration and promotional merchandise.

rolanddg.eu