The doors are set to open on Monday 24 June, 2024 at a new showroom and offices for the UK team of printer and cutter supplier Roland DG.

After 10 years at its premises in Clevedon in north Somerset, staff are set to begin work at their new home in Stoke Gifford in the Bristol Parkway area at the start of next week.

They have all been working remotely since the Clevedon office closed on 16 April. The new base is close to the M4 and a short walk from Bristol Parkway railway station.

Stephen Davis, marketing director EMEA and managing director for the UK and Ireland at Roland DG, said: “This move isn’t just about changing our address: it’s about crafting an inspiring work environment for our team while ensuring seamless accessibility for our customers and partners.”

The full address for Roland DG’s new office and showroom from Monday is Dominions House, Glentworth Court, Lime Kiln Close, Stoke Gifford, Bristol BS34 8SR.

rolanddg.eu