Roland DG Corporation has today announced the launch of the “third generation” of its TrueVis wide-format inkjet printer/cutters.

Available now in the UK, the new machines are the professional flagship VG3-640 and 540 models with up to eight colours of ink and the SG3-540 and 300 with four colours of ink.

The new launches see Roland’s TrueVis series adopt a new eight-colour ink set of CMYKLcLmOrGr for high-quality colour matching and visual expression. They bring a wider colour gamut using special orange and green inks, and smoother colours with reduced graininess using light cyan and light magenta.

The new True Rich Color 3 preset optimises the potential of both superior colour reproduction of the printer and the wide colour gamut of TR2 inks to achieve a combination of vividness and natural appearance in a single graphic.

According to Roland DG, the new TrueVis models were also designed to offer excellent usability without relying on the proficiency of the person operating it. It features an easy-to-read colour LCD touch panel for quick and easy access to check settings, a real-time view of ink levels and media, and performing device commands.

Both the VG3 and SG3 models include a new media setting support function that reduces media skew for easier and more accurate media loading.

TrueVis also supports automatic media gap and feed compensation for a more stable, unattended workflow. The newly developed centre and side pinch rollers further optimise the pressure to hold the media in place, resulting in improved print and cut quality.

Tony Miller, president of Roland DG’s global sales and marketing division, said: “Since its launch in 2016, we have focused on building upon our award-winning TrueVis to produce durable graphics with the extraordinary power to excite hearts and minds.

“The combination of unparalleled colour, durability and ease of use has appealed to large numbers of digital print business owners, resulting in sales of more than 23,000 units.

“The exciting new products launched today were developed from user feedback with the goal of making TrueVis’s best-selling print and cut performance available in an even more user-friendly and intelligent manner for everyone.

“After thoroughly reviewing the previous hardware design, we developed a new platform from scratch. The rigidity of the body has been increased by four times, and the dot shape and position of the ink droplets can be controlled more accurately and consistently than ever before.

“Taking TrueVis’s best image quality to the next level has resulted in the next generation standard of excellence for Roland DG.”

For increased productivity and profitability, TrueVis inkjets are designed to work with Roland DG Connect, a cloud-based service that provides helpful functions by connecting devices and sharing information.

For example, based on the shared product information, it allows for faster, more proactive support, visualising status of various functions and machine uptime, easily calculating profitability, and quickly downloading media output profiles. This helps customers to reduce downtime, improve work efficiency and realise more efficient business operations.

“The world is changing dramatically,” Miller added. “We live in an era where special experiences are required to excite people so print producers are challenged to work more efficiently and creatively than ever.

“The VG3/SG3 series was developed to create exceptional value for the future of the printing business and provide the finest image quality to as many customers as possible.

“Through the new TrueVis, we are passionate about working together with our customers to open up new possibilities in the printing business.”

