Roland DG is to showcase its new VersaStudio BN-20A printer/cutter at an event for the first time at Fespa Global Print Expo 2021 in Amsterdam this month.

The desktop inkjet printer, described as “innovative”, will feature alongside some of the company’s most popular and versatile machines.

The “value-packed” BN-20A is said to be perfect for industry professionals looking for a compact, all-round print-and-cut device.

With a space-saving design, the “user-friendly” machine delivers high-quality graphics and photo output with vivid, high-definition image quality, smooth gradations and accurate colour reproduction.

It can be used to create applications such as graphics for T-shirts and other garments as well as poster prints, stickers and decals.

The BN-20A builds on Roland DG’s experience with the existing BN-20, which has a 10-year track record and the highest number of unit sales of any print-and-cut device.

Roland DG will also be showcasing several other popular and new-to-market products and solutions at Fespa Global Print Expo which runs from 12 to 15 October. They will include the VersaUV LEC2-330/640 printer/cutters, VersaUV LEF2-300 printer, Camm-1 GR2-640 vinyl cutter, TrueVis VG2-640 printer/cutter, VF2-640 large-format inkjet printer, and PersBiz, Roland DG’s digital webshop.

Stephen Davis, marketing director at Roland DG EMEA, said: “At Roland DG, we know how important it is to our customers that our machines are as value-packed as possible. The BN-20A epitomises value for money, delivering high-quality, all-round printing and cutting solutions in one compact device, and we’re excited to demonstrate the brand-new solution at Fespa this year.”

