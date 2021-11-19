Roland DG has announced the reopening of its new and upgraded physical showroom for the UK, featuring new digital technology.

The revamped space at its UK headquarters in Bristol has been completed along with its showroom in Copenhagen in Denmark, with Barcelona in Spain to follow by the end of December. They join existing showrooms in Italy, Germany and France.

The showrooms all feature digital technology designed to bring Roland DG’s offerings to life, from printer/cutters to heat transfer and dye sublimation, and help customers and potential buyers choose the right solution for their business.

The showrooms’ innovative RFID wall features interactive tiles that help customers to understand more about the large range of applications available. An easy-to-navigate interface supports self-guided or assisted exploration of substrates, industries, technologies and printers.

A showroom visitor can place the detachable tile on the RFID reader to view a wealth of information on the chosen topic, including detailed descriptions and high-definition photos and videos of Roland DG solutions.

Showroom visitors can also use a touchscreen to interactively view 3D models of Roland DG machines and explore their features and benefits. The technology is updated in real time and with localised content, meaning a new application or idea can travel from one location to another in seconds.

To provide the same interactive experience to customers digitally throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond, Roland DG previously launched its virtual showroom. This enables potential buyers to view and explore crisp 360-degree digital renderings of Roland DG’s flagship products across a broad range of industries and applications from their own devices.

They can also use an immersive augmented reality tool for viewing a virtual model as it would appear in the relevant workspace.

Stephen Davis, marketing director at Roland DG EMEA, said: “At Roland DG, we pride ourselves in putting our customers first and tailoring our services to meet their individual needs.

“While we made it a priority to stay in contact with and support our customers remotely throughout the pandemic, we understand that, for many of our potential buyers, being able to experience our machines in person and receive face-to-face advice is important. As a result, we were determined not only to reopen our showrooms but to improve them.

“At the same time, we recognise that many print businesses have made the leap to digital during the pandemic. We’re proud to offer our virtual showroom to customers who cannot reach our physical spaces or simply prefer a digital experience for the same immersive insights into our broad range of offerings.”

