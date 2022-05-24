Roland DG has today announced that Papergraphics has been appointed to its exclusive dealer channel to supply machines such as the TrueVis and VersaStudio ranges.

It will initially start by selling the new third generation of TrueVis printer/cutters including the VG3-640/540 and the SG3-540/300 where were launched in March this year.

It will also sell the VersaStudio BN-20 range of desktop inkjet printers, including the BN-20A which was launched at Fespa Global Print Expo last year.

Dating back nearly 40 years, Papergraphics specialises in supplying large-format inkjet print media, printers and services for the display graphics and CAD markets. It is the sole UK distributor for B-Flex heat-transfer vinyl for garment decoration.

The team at Papergraphics have undergone extensive training to enter the elite group of Roland DG approved dealers and, as part of the new “long-standing partnership”, the company is now certified to sell some of Roland’s signature product lines.

Alistair Travis, business development manager at Papergraphics, said: “Papergraphics share Roland DG’s customer support ethos. Our entire team focuses on helping our customers to find opportunities to grow and diversify their businesses.

“We are thrilled to be part of the exclusive Roland DG network of UK dealers. Roland DG’s printer/cutter technology is superb. We’re eager to demonstrate to our vinyl graphics and garment decoration customers a world-class integrated solution combined with our Stickyprints self-adhesive vinyl range and B-Flex’s heat-transfer vinyl.”

Rob Goleniowski, head of sales for the UK and Ireland at Roland DG in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, added: “At Roland DG, we know how important it is for our customers to access our innovative machines and experts who understand them.

“That’s why we are pleased to partner and collaborate with a company that has nearly four decades of experience in the large-format printing industry. This appointment will provide us a scope of customer sentiment on the ground.”

Papergraphics provides application and equipment demonstrations of the products that it supplies at its customer experience centre in Crawley, West Sussex, near Gatwick Airport.

www.rolanddg.eu

www.paper-graphics.com

