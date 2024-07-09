Digital print specialist Roland DG has officially opened its new UK headquarters in Bristol, reflecting its “commitment to the UK market”.

The company celebrated the new office in Stoke Gifford with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 2 July after relocating at the end of June from Clevedon in north Somerset where it was based for 10 years.

The offices and showroom are close to Bristol Parkway railway station and major transportation arteries such as the M4 and M5. They were described by Roland DG as “marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and commitment to the UK market”.

The new premises feature vibrant interior graphics designed in collaboration with UK-based authorised Roland dealer, Papergraphics, including Digimura 2.1 wallcoverings and Digiflör display flooring.

The official opening was celebrated by the Roland DG team with dealers and partners. Guests explored the new creative centre within the headquarters, showcasing the versatility of Roland DG’s cutting-edge machines and its wide range of applications.

