Roland DG has launched a new hybrid direct-to-textile and direct-to-garment (DTG) printer to meet growing demand for short runs in garment decoration.

The Texart XT-640S-F is a digital printer, requiring “virtually no set up”, which can decorate different sizes, colours and types of garment within the same print run, seamlessly switching from DTG to direct-to-textile without changing machine.

It is designed for decorators and manufacturers of apparel such as fashion, sports and leisurewear, apparel and street attire. It is also suitable for fashion houses looking to build prototype versions of a clothing item or create a one-off piece for a show.

The development of the Texart XT-640S-F was inspired by the rise of limited-edition collections and “fashion drops” – clothing items sold in small batches, heavily promoted via social media.

Paul Willems, director of business development and product management at Roland DG EMEA, said: “In recent months, we’ve been working in collaboration with a number of our Italian textile customers to design a flat-bed machine that is purpose-built for the ‘fashion drop’ generation.

“The result is the Texart XT-640S-F, our most flexible textile printer to date, and a product that will help garment manufacturers to capitalise on the demand for short-run printing and incorporate it into their workflows.”

Described as a “flexible, durable and eco-friendly solution”, the Texart XT-640S-F can print onto a broad spectrum of fabrics including cotton, cotton-rich blends, white polyester, denim and leather. Due to the wide range of leather available, this must be pre-treated and tested.

Its CMYK-plus high-density white set-up delivers vibrant printing onto both white and coloured garments. With excellent wash test performance and Eco Passport by Oeko Tex certification, it also provides a high-quality, eco-friendly solution for long-lasting results.

The product is available in three bed sizes, with a vacuum table included, and offers an optional jig system enabling up to six garments to be printed in a single workflow.

Operators can “load and leave” instead of constantly supervising the print process. A one-litre bulk ink system is also available to reduce printing costs and minimise daily tasks.

Roland DG describes the Texart XT-640S-F as an “agile” short-run-specific machine designed to sit alongside and complement traditional production methods.

There are no set-up fees and a simple digital workflow allows for low production costs and quick return on investment, with realistic print costs of around €0.50 (42p) per garment.

Willems added: “Roland DG has always been known for leading-edge technology development across different ink technologies and is now evidencing its ingenuity in the textile print arena.

“This solution provides an affordable mid-range option to textile businesses who want to step up or scale up existing operations, with the flexibility to deliver on their future growth ambitions.”

rolanddg.eu