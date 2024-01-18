Roland DG has this week launched a direct-to-film (DTF) printer.

The BY-20 uses a water-based system to create DTF transfers, ready for applying onto a wide range of substrates, including cotton, polyester, denim and nylon. “This compact machine combines excellent print quality and productivity to produce highly designed apparel goods beautifully and quickly,” Roland DG commented.

Equipped with the same print head as Roland’s high-end inkjet models, the BY-20 is said to be simple to use and comes with the software FlexiDesigner VersaStudio Edition, which can be used for everything from design creation to output.

“Roland DG Connect, a cloud-based service, is also included,” stated the manufacturer. “This service provides proactive support in the event of errors and visualisation of the printer’s operating status, allowing you to use the printer with peace of mind.”

The printer has been priced “to make it easy for first-time users”, and a manufacturer’s warranty and optional maintenance contract are provided.

Roland DG has also launched the BD-8, the first flatbed UV printer in the VersaStudio series, which can be used to print onto objects of various shapes and materials, including fabric, leather, wood and plastic.

