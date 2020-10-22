Roland DG has announced the launch of its new VW-S1 print colour-matching tool.

The VW-S1 is an easy-to-use USB device that works with the Printer Colour Matching function of Roland DG’s VersaWorks 6.8 RIP software, and is compatible with its TrueVIS, VersaCAMM, VersaSTUDIO and VersaUV printers and printer/cutters.

“The VW-S1 ensures consistency of colour output from one printer over time or between compatible printers, for instance two or more same-model Roland devices with the same ink type, configuration and print settings,” explained Roland DG.

“Using the VW-S1, users can produce volume work from one client with multiple printers, or print a large combined graphic with two printers, or produce the same quality output from one printer over a long period of time all with consistent colour.

“This can save time, reduce waste and improve print quality across repeat orders.”

www.rolanddg.co.uk