Roland DG has announced the launch of its new EMEA virtual showroom, an immersive digital environment for customers and dealers to explore its products and services.

In the virtual showroom, visitors can watch end-to-end animations of Roland DG’s products in operation, as well as click on hotspots that illustrate specific features with additional information, animation and video.

Visitors will be able to view and explore 360-degree digital renderings of Roland DG’s flagship TrueVIS series of printer/cutters. In the coming months, further Roland DG products will be added to the virtual line-up, including its IU-1000F flatbed printer, LEC2 and LEF ranges.

Roland DG has also developed an augmented reality solution letting users view a virtual model as it would appear in their workspaces, as well as a sales configurator, which helps visitors build a customised order with their choice of bed size, ink configuration and optional extras, all in a mobile-optimised environment.

Stephen Davis, EMEA marketing director at Roland DG, commented: “At Roland DG, we pride ourselves on our strong innovation credentials. This applies to our products, but also the way in which we bring products to market. As we re-establish a new business paradigm post-Covid, we’re taking the opportunity to develop a solution that will have ongoing benefits for our customers.

“We know our dealer network is constantly looking for smarter ways to serve their customers. We believe that the EMEA virtual showroom is something that will help them grow and develop their own business.”

To visit the Roland EMEA Virtual Showroom, visit imagesmag.uk/Roland-EMEA-Virtual-Showroom

www.rolanddg.co.uk