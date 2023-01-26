Roland DG has expanded its family of TrueVis products with new models that add UV print and cut technology and mark Roland’s first water-based resin ink printer.

The launches are described as Roland’s “biggest product announcement for the company to date”, bringing the TrueVis line-up to 10 inkjet devices after the first TrueVis model was released in 2016.

The TrueVis AP-640 Resin Printer features Piezo printheads arranged in a dual, staggered formation with an optimiser printhead and dedicated CMYK printhead for a finer dot, resulting in more precise colour and image results.

It offers high-colour saturation on a wide range of coated and uncoated media included non-PVC, vinyl, paper and film. The newly developed water-based resin ink and True Rich Color 3 preset work together to provide vibrant colour and natural-looking print quality.

The UV models, the TrueVis LG Series UV Printer/Cutters and TrueVis MG Series UV Printer/Cutters, enable high-definition output, including three-dimensional expressions for the reproduction of artwork and for communicating by touch, including Braille.

The new TrueVis VG Series Large-Format Inkjet Printer/Cutters and TrueVis SG Series Large-Format Inkjet Printer/Cutters feature a redesigned chassis, high-quality components and a variety of media handling improvements

The new common hardware platform featured within each machine includes important user interaction improvements and digital connectivity through Roland DG Connect, designed to

increase competitiveness and significantly decrease downtime for users.

Tony Miller, president of Roland DG’s global sales and marketing division, said: “Consumer needs have and continue to dramatically change against a backdrop of fast-paced technological innovation, changes in social structure, and the growing awareness of environmental issues.

“As a result, printed graphics are increasingly required not only to transmit information, but to offer functionality and expressiveness that create positive impressions and experiences.”

