Roland DG Corporation is investing in a new factory in Thailand and new headquarters in Japan as it prepares for an expected increase in demand for its printers.

It is expanding its manufacturing facilities in southern Thailand, constructing the new factory next to existing buildings at the site where the group consolidated mass production from Japan and Thailand last year.

Costing 120 million Thai baht (£2.7 million), the new building will have a floor area of 5,400 sq.m, increasing the total floor area of the entire facility in Samut Sakhon, near Bangkok, by about 54% to 15,360 sq.m. It will increase manufacturing capacity by 60%.

Roland DG said: “The construction of the new building is aimed at enhancing our production system to meet future demand growth.”

The new building will be used for manufacturing dental milling machines and desktop inkjet printers, creating more space for making other Roland printers elsewhere on the Samut Sakhon site.

It also plans to transfer over the management and shipping of service parts as well as other operations currently handled at its head office in Japan.

The investment follows last week’s news that Roland DG it is relocating and consolidating its headquarters in Japan to a new-build in Miyakoda in Kita-ku, Hamamatsu. It currently has two separate sites in the Miyakoda area for its headquarters and factory.

The new headquarters will be “Nearly ZEB” – part of the four-level certification for zero-energy construction – which, for Roland DG, will mean reducing energy consumption by 75%.

Roland DG manufactures a wide range of printers including the VersaStudio range for direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, Texart dye-sublimation printers and TrueVis printer/cutters.

