Roland DG Corporation has launched a new website for supporting its customers with information about the benefits of digitalisation and tips for anyone involved in printing.

Named D-Bridge, it features examples of how traditional work can be digitised, case studies about customers who have gone down the digital path, news on digital technology around the world, and tips from specialists and influencers from various industries.

At present, it focuses on manufacturing, packaging, labelling and toys.

As a manufacturer of wide-format inkjet printers and printer/cutters, Roland DG has developed the support website as part of its vision of “transforming your imagination into reality” and its mission of “bringing new opportunities to society through digital technology”.

Tony Miller, president of Roland DG Corporation’s global sales and marketing division, said Roland DG has been supporting the digitalisation of various markets by providing compact and easy-to-use digital devices and solutions for many years.

“With the spread of the internet and globalisation, not only the social and business environments, but also the way we communicate, our lifestyles, and even our values are changing drastically.

“In addition, consumer needs are rapidly diversifying and becoming more individualised. Companies that provide products and services face a greater need than ever for tailoring their communications and products to each individual customer with unique and appealing products and experiences.

Despite digital technology accelerating year by year in a variety of industries and professions, Roland DG has identified that many people are worried about making the transition to digitalisation because they think it will be too complicated or they do not understand the benefits.

Miller said that D-Bridge would introduce a variety of information in a manner that would be easy to understand. “Our goal with D-Bridge is to help as many customers as possible to achieve digitalisation as a ‘bridge’ from conventional production methods.”

www.d-bridge.rolanddg.com