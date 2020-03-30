Roland DG has introduced its two new products: the Ergosoft Roland Edition 3 RIP software, and the VersaUV LEF2-300D UV flatbed printer.

The latest edition of its RIP software for Texart system users, the Ergosoft Roland Edition 3 includes a variety of new features and improvements, reports Roland.

“This includes a redesigned user interface for intuitive operation and enhanced user experience, the ability to quickly find and reach target spot colour, automatic spot replacement and overall improved user efficiency and productivity.”

Paul Willems, director of business development and product management for Roland DG EMEA, added: “We’re so excited to be able to finally introduce our latest developments, created not only to assist current users and printers, but also to inspire creativity and print potential for future use.”

Existing Texart XT-640/RT-640 users with activated Ergosoft Roland Edition 1 and 2 are eligible for a free upgrade between 24 March and 30 September 2020.

The new VersaUV LEF2-300D is designed to print directly onto materials up to 200mm thick, enabling users to create “vibrant colour and realistic textures, and allowing for on-demand customisation across a range of products and substrates, including leather bags, shoes, phone cases and other promotional items and gifts,” explains Roland.

Product manager at Roland DG EMEA, Francisco Lozano, said: “Given the versatility of the VersaUV LEF, we’ve seen fantastic success stories from a range of users.

“They come not just from the print industry, but also from retail, manufacturing and other industries – many of whom previously only relied on screen printing processes, without a complementary digital device such as the VersaUV series.”

