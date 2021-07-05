Roland DG has added new ink options for its VersaUV LEC2 printer/cutters and UV flatbed printers.

It has added orange and red EUV5 inks to the original set of CMYK, white, gloss and printable primer to increase the versatility of its VersaUV LEC2 Series of UV roll-to-roll printer/cutters and its VersaUV LEC2 S-Series UV flatbed printers.

Paul Willems, director of business development and product management, EMEA at Roland DG, said: “We’re delighted to add these two new vibrant colours to our EUV5 range, offering our customers an extended colour gamut. The inks will enable new VersaUV LEC2 customers to take on an even wider range of work and produce stunning high-quality applications.”

Roland DG has also brought out a larger version of the optional ET-64 extension table designed specifically for the LEC2-640 printer/cutter.

It builds on the success of the ET-30 extension table which aids stability when feeding in more rigid substrates such as cardstock for packaging prototypes. It is suitable for the entire range of folding carton applications up to B1 size, using real paper stocks, excluding corrugated boards.

