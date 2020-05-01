Roland DG has announced that the Roland Academy team has produced digital content to support its ‘We Are Here’ campaign during the coronavirus lockdown.

Joe Wigzell, academy manager for Roland DG, said: “Training is one of those things that we like to put off until we have more time, and now that most of us are stuck at home, it’s the perfect time to build your skills and knowledge.

“We already provide loads of webinars and online support videos, but it’s something we’ve always wanted to focus more on. This has been a great chance to build a structured programme of handy, useful and hopefully engaging content.”

The content will be delivered on a regular basis, with topics in the coming weeks including Time Saving Tips, Bitmaps and Vectors, Improving your Business, Personalisation and Setting Up Your workshop.

Roland will publish a short video every Tuesday featuring five tips in five minutes or less, as well allowing users to join the Academy team in a Facebook Live broadcast every Friday morning at 11am, which will be recorded and made available for anyone to re-watch or catch up at later date.

“It’s the end of the week and everybody is starting to wind down, so these are pretty informal little chats. We talk about everything from application advice to marketing tips,” explained Joe.

Roland Academy’s webinar series with Joe and Ollie Bishop will also continue with an updated schedule, which will include more theory-based content, design tips and software walkthroughs.

“So far, it’s been a great experience for us. We wouldn’t normally have time to engage with our followers in such an immediate way, and in a lot of ways, we’re learning more from them,” added Joe.

www.rolanddg.co.uk/support/roland-academy