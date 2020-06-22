Roger Albert has joined the management team of ColorGate, supplier of software and hardware for digital printing, as vice president of global sales and business development.

Roger brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role. His career includes positions with Stork, Océ, Canon, Kornit Digital and GMG Color.

He will report directly to ColorGate’s founder and CEO Thomas Kirschner and oversee all of ColorGate’s sales activities relating to the direct, indirect and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) channels. His primary objective will be building a well-structured global sales organisation with a strong customer focus that will be able to handle ColorGate’s future growth and new product offerings.

Albert said: “All of my previous roles had a connection to ColorGate’s field of activity. I have been working in conventional and digital textile printing, sign and display, commercial and packaging printing.

“RIP and colour management technology has always been the vital thread for my customers’ success. I am looking forward to applying my knowledge to optimising the potential of the sales team and to helping even more customers and prospects to find the ColorGate solution that is right for them.”

Thomas Kirschner added: “ColorGate keeps growing in both commercial and industrial printing applications, and we are planning to add more products and services to our portfolio. This requires a flexible, scalable, diversified sales team, and I am very happy to have Roger on board who will help us to put a world-class organisation together.”

ColorGate supplies a modular portfolio of software and hardware solutions for industrial printing and decoration applications along the entire process chain, focusing on accurate and consistent colour reproduction.

www.colorgate.com