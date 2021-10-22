Rocket & Rose, which was set up to supply custom-made childrenswear, has expanded by opening its first shop, adding to the range of personalised products it offers.

After starting out at her kitchen table 10 years ago, Gemma Bennett has opened the store in the centre of Crediton in Devon, about 17 miles to the east of the company’s base in Winkleigh.

The store offers garments for children and adults, with vibrant colours and quirky designs, all available for personalisation.

Rocket & Rose is also offering personalised, printed and embroidered corporate workwear for businesses.

Rocket and Rose has organically grown it into a nationally successful brand with its products being sold in more than 40 stores across the UK and the rest of Europe.

rocketandrose.com