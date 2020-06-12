Rob Clark has been appointed MD of Epson UK & Ireland.

Rob, who also remains senior vice president of Epson Europe, has been one of the senior executives behind the company’s strategy to grow the business inkjet market and switch users away from laser printers – a strategically important area for the company.

He commented: “Our success last year in business inkjet – driving the shift from laser will continue. We see the new ways of working that are evolving as the perfect time for customers to benefit from the inkjet advantages, such as cutting energy usage, boosting productivity and reducing waste.”

Globally Epson invests approximately $1.3 million every day into R&D to maintain its position as a global leader in innovation. Its current growth phase focuses on collaboration and open innovation – a strategy highly suited to today’s environment.

Rob reported that many of Epson UK’s business areas will see “exciting, innovative new products launching this year,” including, “a raft of significant new LFP (large format print) products at a time of strong growth in the signage and textile industries”.

He added: “One thing the current crisis has served to prove is the resilience of Epson overall and the dedication of both the European and UK Epson teams. I’m honoured to lead such a fantastic group of people and look forward to us all being back in the office soon.”

www.epson.co.uk