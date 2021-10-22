A nationwide roadshow is to tour the UK in November to support Britain’s small businesses, with a focus on sustainability.

Running from 1 November, the month-long Tour will visit 24 towns and cities with a fleet of eco vehicles, delivering online and in-business support to local entrepreneurs.

Activities will include virtual workshops, webinars and mentoring on a range of small business topics alongside in-store visits and live-streamed interviews with local businesses.

It is organised by Small Business Saturday, a grassroots non-commercial campaign that celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to support businesses in their communities.

Setting off from the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, it will travel across the UK from Belfast and Plymouth to Colwyn Bay and Grimsby. Visit smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/the-tour for all locations and dates.

It will finish up in London on 1 December, ahead of the annual Small Business Saturday on 4 December when people across the UK are urged to go out and support all types of small businesses, online, in offices and in stores. Many small businesses take part in the day by hosting events and offering discounts.

Described as a “zero-emissions” tour, it has a sustainability focus to reduce environmental impact and to highlight the important role that small businesses play in getting the UK to “Net Zero” by 2050.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “We are so excited to get back on the road with this new Tour and put the spotlight on fantastic small businesses and their communities, as well as opening up skills and networking opportunities to millions of entrepreneurs using a new hybrid format.

“Running The Tour in an environmentally conscious way is incredibly important to us, and in doing so we hope to encourage small businesses to take the leap and pledge to go Net Zero.”

