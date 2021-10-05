The event organisers approached us about merchandise for the Rivington Half Marathon as they wanted to shop local, explained Nick Wilkins, director at Ribble Apparel.

“We printed T-shirts for the 300 competitors, as well as caps for the top three finishers, both men and women — the event organisers were really pleased with them.”

Ribble Apparel decorated Roly’s Camimera T-Shirt (CA0450) in black, plus the Beechfield Original 5 Panel Cap (B10) in black and surf blue.

The company printed the design with Ralaflex Universal RF015 single-colour PU film in arctic white, using a Silhouette Cameo printer/cutter and a Geo Knight DK 20S heat press.

www.ribbleapparel.com