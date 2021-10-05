These striking T-shirts and caps were printed by Ribble Apparel in Lancashire for the Rivington Half Marathon on Saturday 2 October

The event organisers approached us about merchandise for the Rivington Half Marathon as they wanted to shop local, explained Nick Wilkins, director at Ribble Apparel.

“We printed T-shirts for the 300 competitors, as well as caps for the top three finishers, both men and women the event organisers were really pleased with them.”

Ribble Apparel decorated Roly’s Camimera T-Shirt (CA0450) in black, plus the Beechfield Original 5 Panel Cap (B10) in black and surf blue.

The company printed the design with Ralaflex Universal RF015 single-colour PU film in arctic white, using a Silhouette Cameo printer/cutter and a Geo Knight DK 20S heat press.

www.ribbleapparel.com

