These striking T-shirts and caps were printed by Ribble Apparel in Lancashire for the Rivington Half Marathon on Saturday 2 October
The event organisers approached us about merchandise for the Rivington Half Marathon as they wanted to shop local, explained Nick Wilkins, director at Ribble Apparel.
“We printed T-shirts for the 300 competitors, as well as caps for the top three finishers, both men and women — the event organisers were really pleased with them.”
Ribble Apparel decorated Roly’s Camimera T-Shirt (CA0450) in black, plus the Beechfield Original 5 Panel Cap (B10) in black and surf blue.
The company printed the design with Ralaflex Universal RF015 single-colour PU film in arctic white, using a Silhouette Cameo printer/cutter and a Geo Knight DK 20S heat press.