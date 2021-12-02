Ola Adeyemi, founder of Aberdeen-based decorator Ripples Custom Designs & Prints, was one of the winners at this year’s Business Women Scotland Business Awards.

She was named Action Coach Prize Winner at the ceremony at Oran Mor in Glasgow for her work with Business Women Scotland’s Programme for Growth – courses providing talks, seminars and advice for female business leaders.

The prize is £3,000 of business coaching, from Yvonne Webb of Glasgow-based Action Coach which provides business growth services and support for businesses in Scotland, plus a digital makeover, from social media channels to website advice.

Maggi Meehan from Business Women Scotland said: “The judges felt Ripples Prints was most deserving of the prize following Ola’s participation in Business Women Scotland’s Programme for Growth.

“Ola runs an online business and the judges thought she would most benefit from the digital package and business coaching as her business had already shown significant growth and has obvious potential to grow even further.”

Ola said: “What a delight to win such an amazing prize. I feel honoured to be chosen to be working with Yvonne and really, really look forward to it.

“I feel like the biggest winner at the awards and I’m determined to prove the judges right. This is obviously a game-changer, so watch out for Ripples in 2022.”

Ripples – which was set up by Ola in 2017 and offers design, print and embroidery of garments alongside promotional and corporate gifts – also won a Scottish Prestige Award in October.

Founded by Lynne Kennedy, Business Women Scotland is a membership platform providing business advice to women.

