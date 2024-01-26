Ricoma’s latest embroidery machines now include Swipe Technology. Billed by UK distributor Hobkirk as a “brand new feature for the embroidery industry”, it allows users to touch and swipe rather than press buttons for “seamless” machine operation functionality.

Similar to the feature used on smartphones and tablets, Swipe Technology is included on the latest 10S models in the Ricoma range.

Other features of the “tech-crammed” 10″ screen include a 100 million-stitch memory; automatic software updates by wifi; a search bar to sort and locate designs; quick and easy thread colour-matching; realistic design view and the ability to add a background to mimic the garment; hoop offset for appliqué; hoop select to ensure the design fits; automatic maintenance reminders; and extra functionality for troubleshooting.

Users also have the ability to combine multiple designs and text on screen without a need for design software, as well as duplicate, resize, flip, organise and rename designs.

The new screen and functions are now available on the EM1010-10S (single-head, 10-colour), the 1501-TC-10S (single-head, 15-colour), the SWD-1501-10S (single-head, 15-colour, XL sewing area), MT1502-10S (two-head, 15-colour), MT1503-10S (three-head, 15-colour), and MT1504-10S (four-head, 15-colour).

All the above models are available from Hobkirk, based in Lancashire, and include UK mainland delivery, installation, training and a two-year parts and labour warranty.

www.hobkirk.co.uk