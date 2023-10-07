Ricoh has introduced two new Ricoh Pro DTF (direct-to-film) systems.

The machine manufacturer announced that the Ricoh Pro DTF 10 and Ricoh Pro DTF 8 “achieve outstanding results on classic cotton and mixed materials as well as polyester, nylon, and water-repellent materials such as leather and even wood”.

It continued: “High-colour brilliance is assured by the Pro DTF 8’s eight ink channels and the Pro DTF 10’s expanded colour gamut capabilities [are] made possible by its ten ink channels including neon pink, neon red, neon yellow, and neon green.

“Fully automated, the roll-fed systems combine water-based piezo inkjet printing with integrated hotmelt adhesive and heating in a single step.”

Axel Stuhlreiter, head of textile solutions, Graphic Communications Group, Ricoh Europe, said: “We believe the compelling innovation and performance standards that these systems offer will provide creative garment and industrial decorators with business transforming capabilities. They will also support the evolution of DTG printers, trade specialists and screen printers.

“When we previewed the technology at Fespa we were encouraged by the range of challenges that the Pro DTFs respond to, according to exhibition attendees. They included the need to manage a wide range of textile and substrate requests, produce high-quality polyester and nylon workwear and sportswear, and be cost-efficient when meeting varying on demand volume requests.”

Available now in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Eco Passport by Oeko-Tex-certified solutions, powered by Colorgate’s Productionserver, are the latest additions to Ricoh’s portfolio of industrial printing systems.

