Printer specialist Ricoh UK has re-opened its customer experience centre in Shropshire after a revamp in partnership with adhesive-coated products manufacturer Drytac.

Described as a “major transformation”, the new-look facility allows visitors to explore the latest innovations in Ricoh’s printing solutions and speak with experts about how they can use the technology to grow their businesses.

The centre, located in Telford next to Ricoh’s smart factory and research and development facilities, also serves as a “proof of concept” and test centre for software workflows and digital front ends so customers can ensure they are getting the most out of their Ricoh machines.

After supplying Drytac products for some years, Ricoh teamed up with the company to make the centre “an even more inspirational and stimulating experience”.

Using Drytac solutions, the centre now features graphics that “truly highlight the power of Ricoh printing technology”, created using a Ricoh Pro L5160 large-format printer.

Simon Isaacs, national director for Ricoh Graphic Communications group at Ricoh UK, said: “We’re delighted to announce that our newly revamped customer experience centre is now open to visitors. Due to the restrictions posed by Covid – and the subsequent reopening of facilities for in-person visits – we felt now was a fantastic opportunity to update and improve the centre.

“Our objective for the new space is to provide print organisations with a fresh look at our purpose and technology, inspire their innovative thinking and generate collaborations for future business growth.”

