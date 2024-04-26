Paula O’Brien has joined digital print specialist Ricoh UK as the new board director of sales, succeeding Glenn Griggs who stepped up to CEO last year.

She has more than 30 years of sales experience across a range of digital services and IT portfolios. Most recently, she headed the enterprise retail division at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she was responsible for driving year-on-year growth as well as spearheading key strategic initiatives as part of the UK senior leadership team.

Before AWS, she held senior positions at digital technology specialists Xerox and Capgemini. Her background means she brings to Ricoh experience in complex technology portfolios.

As director of sales, she will be leading a team of over 250 salespeople in the UK, responsible for delivering growth and driving value for Ricoh’s customers within the direct sales channel.

Glenn Griggs, who took over as CEO of Ricoh UK in July last year, said: “Our customers and sales teams are set to benefit greatly from the wealth of experience and the people-first approach that Paula brings to the role.

“Paula’s leadership and clear vision for the future will be crucial in underpinning Ricoh’s market position as we further develop our service offerings, starting with becoming the leading workspace integrator in the UK.”

Paula added: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining Ricoh as both the company and the market are in a period of evolution. We have a great opportunity to help our customers solve a plethora of business challenges and support their business and technology functions, in what is an increasingly complicated digital journey.”

