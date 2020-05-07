Ricoh has announced the launch of a series of webinars examining the challenges and considerations impacting UK printing businesses in a post-pandemic world.

The first webinar will be held on 12 May, and will include special guest appearances from the CEO of the British Printing Industries Federation (BPIF), Charles Jarrold, and Marian Stefani, CEO of the Independent Print Industries Association (IPIA).

The webinars will cover a range of topics, and provide tactical advice on how to manage transformation and business evolution during a changing industry landscape, explained Ricoh.

These topics include: the immediate challenges for the workforce, customers, technology and business partners; solutions for near-term cash management, resilience and the broader economic outlook; planning how best to return to scale, as knock-on effects become clear; and creating the ‘new normal’ and how to lead a business through a difficult situation.

The webinars will also look at rethinking how industry production works and identifying current processes that, in itself, can lead to redefining a business, as well as the importance of joining forces with the right business partner to support the transformation. It will also feature “inspiring stories that put print at the heart of future communication strategies,” added Ricoh.

Guest speaker Charles said: “Individuals and business have had to adapt incredibly quickly to drastically changed circumstances. In partnership with the IPIA, we’ve played a key role informing and advising both government and the sector.

“We’re delighted to be able to participate in this webinar as we look at how the sector had to change, and what impact that has on the future.”

“What is vital now is that we don’t just assume things will go back to how they were before lockdown,” added Marian.

“This situation will have a lasting effect on our industry, and I am delighted to be taking part in a discussion that can help guide businesses through this challenge.”

The webinars will run from May until July, and participants can register now at: imagesmag.uk/RicohWeb

www.ricoh.co.uk