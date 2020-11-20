Ricoh has announced that it’s been listed on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Compiled by S&P Dow Jones, the DJSI is a global sustainability index that assesses a company’s corporate sustainability from its economic, environmental and social (ESG) performance.

Ricoh was ranked second out of 33 companies in the Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics industry category, and obtained the industry’s best score in 11 categories, including supply chain management, environmental policy and management systems, climate strategy, social reporting and human rights.

The company has also now been included in the DJSI Asia/Pacific Index for the last three consecutive years.

