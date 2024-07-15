A new direct-to-garment (DTG) printer has today been announced by digital textile printing specialist Ricoh, promising higher quality and speeds.

The Ricoh Ri 1000X is billed as having brighter, more vibrant colours, greater colour evenness, improved performance and faster production plus a new print mode supporting direct-to-film (DTF) printing.

Described by Ricoh as a “gamechanger” that will “revolutionise” DTG, it is aimed at businesses of all sizes from small garment decorators to large-scale production facilities for use on a wide range of materials from cotton and blends to canvas and wood.

Key features of the enhanced Ricoh Ri 1000X printer include a new single input to print media type setting, enabling smooth switchovers between white and dark garments.

Through new white ink, it can produce “brighter, more vibrant” colours and deliver a softer hand feel. The new “extra fine mode” uses nine-pass uni-directional printing to produce 1,200 dpi by 1,200 dpi image quality and “exceptional” colour gradation.

The quick-to-change magnetic platen now features lower limit detection which ensures consistent results by alerting the user when the platen height is not set within the correct range after manual adjustment when swapping between thicker and thinner materials.

Vibration has been suppressed on the platen to enable greater colour evenness and faster production. Print modes have been enhanced for supporting DTF.

Maintenance guidance and remote support can now be easily accessed via a QR code on the interactive touchscreen.

The Ricoh Ri 1000X is equipped with the latest ColorGate Textile Productionserver software that enables user-friendly perfect colour matching and streamlined production for colour-rich graphics in under 27 seconds.

Ricoh’s inks meet Eco Passport safety standards, ensuring they are suited to sustainable production and are safe for adults, children and babies to wear.

Axel Stuhlreiter, head of textile solutions for Ricoh Europe’s Graphic Communications Group, said: “The latest evolution of our DTG portfolio, which was previewed as a technology demonstration very successfully at the Fespa show in Amsterdam in March, combines a number of innovations including new ink and print mode options to deliver unmatched print quality, application versatility and speed in its class.

“It empowers businesses to unleash their creativity and meet their customers’ demands like never before.”

Following the launch of Ricoh’s Ri 1000 in 2019, the Ricoh Ri 1000X is available immediately.

ricoh.co.uk