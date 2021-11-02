Print specialist Ricoh has announced a global partnership with Aeoon Technologies to help it extend its direct-to-garment (DTG) offering.

Building on its expertise in inkjet technology, Ricoh plans to use the partnership to move more into higher-productivity segments of the market and further demonstrate its commitment to the garment and textile market.

It particularly wants to focus on improving sustainability and cost efficiency in DTG printing, especially in the arena of on-demand garment decoration.

The partnership will feature Ricoh’s inkjet printhead development expertise and knowledge. Colour management capability and print data generation will be provided by ColorGate which is based in Germany and owned by Ricoh.

Founded in Austria, Aeoon Technologies is a leading developer of DTG digital print systems for the worldwide industrial textile market.

The partnership is intended to bring solutions to the market that actively support print service providers with “modular growth strategies”.

The future portfolio is set to include systems that drive sustainable on-demand textile production and respond to the growth opportunities presented by decentralised fulfilment operations and centralised online businesses.

Dr Christian Compera, general manager of Global Industrial Print Solutions at Ricoh Company, said: “We are excited to collaborate in providing a scalable product range that allows clients to flexibly adapt to the steadily rising demand in digital textile printing.

“We highly respect Aeoon Technologies’ expertise, knowledge, and its presence in the worldwide market of industrial DTG printing, developed with its portfolio of innovative DTG print solutions.

“Its approach to owning the entire digital textile production process, from design to manufacture, reflects Ricoh’s commitment to developing future-facing solutions.”

Angelo Schiestl, founder and CEO of Aeoon Technologies, added: “We are delighted to partner with Ricoh as a leader in inkjet technology, further extending our joint offering towards clients across the globe.

“Both companies share the same values, such as unrestricted commitment to sustainability, and sharing knowhow for training, education, and support to the benefit of our clients.

“The Aeoon Digital Institute and Ricoh’s Textile Competence Centre are perfect examples of this approach.”

ricoh-europe.com

aeoon.com