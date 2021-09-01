Ricoh has today announced that it has appointed Josero Printer Solutions as a UK reseller for its new latex and direct-to-garment printers.

From today (1 September), the Cambridgeshire-based business will deliver Ricoh’s proven wide-format and DTG solutions to end-user customers throughout the UK.

Ricoh’s DTG printer range includes the entry-level Ricoh Ri 100, the mid-range Ricoh Ri 1000 and the commercial print-focused Ricoh Ri 2000. They have been specifically developed to meet the needs of promotional printing on items such as T-shirts, cloth bags, hoodies, sweatshirts and socks.

The businesses are also renewing their latex print partnership to encompass the latest generation of Ricoh Pro L5160e and Ricoh Pro L5130e extended gamut wide-format latex printers.

Based on Ricoh’s inkjet head and ink technology expertise, these printers are an evolution from the successful Ricoh Pro L5160 and Ricoh Pro L5130 Latex large-format printers and add green and orange ink to the set-up.

Three staggered Ricoh print heads achieve print speeds of 46.7 square metres per hour on outdoor high-speed four-colour mode and 25 square metres per hour on indoor standard four-colour mode.

As well as running the expanded gamut inks, print operations can also run double CMYK for increased productivity, and CMYK and white for transfer materials, metallics and dark substrates.

Josero will also be supplying its customers with original Ricoh inks for use in these machines.

Sarah Winterbottom, managing director of Josero, said: “Ricoh is a globally recognised and respected company within the print industry and commercial customers have real confidence in the brand.

“We undertook extensive in-house testing and made a number of site visits and were very impressed with the latest Ricoh latex models. They fill a gap in our product range, and we see Ricoh’s increased focus and continued expansion within the large-format digital print market as a very positive step.

“Additionally, we are growing our media side of the business. Entry into the latex market is important to us as part of our social responsibility to move forward in a more environmentally friendly way.

“Ricoh’s DTG printers enhance our impressive array of hardware solutions and enable businesses to diversify and enter into the booming promotional and personalised print markets.

“We already have a Ri100 in our showroom ready to showcase to our loyal customers and can’t wait for the latex demonstration printer to arrive.”

Stewart Cobby, inkjet sales manager (UK) for Ricoh’s Commercial & Industrial Print Group, added: “We’re delighted to sign Josero as a reseller for our Latex and DTG print solutions. The company is going from strength to strength, and we very much look forward to working with the team to deliver our proven technology solutions to customers throughout the UK.”

josero.com