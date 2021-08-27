Rialto Designs in Leicester has invested in a new Kornit direct-to-fabric printer as part of its shift from screen production to digital.

Installing the latest single-step eco-friendly Kornit Presto S, with Softener Solution, will help Rialto to align its roll-to-roll workflow with growth in the business and deliver high-quality natural and synthetic pieces, in any quantity and in short order.

The company spotted an opportunity to diversify and wanted to be ready as the fashion market shifts more towards sustainable, flexible on-demand production. It is also seeing more decorating work moving back to the UK from offshore.

Rialto has previously invested in two Kornit Avalanche HD6 systems for on-demand DTG production to streamline operations and increase output – part of downsizing its analogue screen production and adopting digital direct-to-garment capabilities.

Founded 25 years ago by textile technologist brothers Riyaz and Mohsin Omarji, Rialto has established a loyal client base that includes many of the UK’s leading fashion brands.

Riyaz said: “The pandemic has accelerated some key market trends — reshoring in particular. Clients do not have time to print abroad and are moving their production to the UK.

“They are also requiring less products and greater variation, which is combining to increase overall volumes.

“At the same time, the requirements for printed pattern diversity across multiple fibres as well as new product groups have also increased.

“We want to continue to service the fashion marketplace with millions of metres of dye sublimation prints onto polyester bases while at the same time positioning ourselves for the inevitable market evolution.

“That is why we have strategically invested in our future with new technology that’s adaptive.”

Kornit’s DTG technology means that Rialto’s clients can now order printed samples across hundreds of fabric bases — a polyester and natural — and receive their orders within 24 hours.

Riyaz had been keeping a watchful eye on the pigment print marketplace, including Kornit’s proprietary pigment inks and the solution’s unique single-step process with “Fixation on the Fly”.

“We needed to invest in new technology to expand our services and simplify the print process,” Riyaz said. “The Kornit Presto supports inline production onto synthetics, natural fabrics and blends, creating a smoother and more streamlined production process.

“It has also increased speed of delivery and decreased our environmental impact.”

He added that the new addition was transforming the business. “Buyers are becoming increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of fashion and the products they buy, so our investment in sustainable technology from Kornit has been a valuable asset during these challenging times.

“We are also well-placed to service our clients and expand the business.”

Kornit Digital develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries with solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables and software. It is distributed in the UK via Amaya Sales UK.

Chris Govier, managing director of Kornit Digital in Europe (KDEU), said: “Rialto is committed to diversification and nearshoring with the sustainable and flexible production of a wide range of fabrics.

“The responsiveness and productivity of Kornit’s Presto perfectly supports Rialto’s broad and growing customer base.

“Its ability to address sustainable concerns also ensures it responds to today’s market demands while being ready to address future trends, too.

“It empowers Rialto to consistently deliver outstanding look and feel using responsible, reliable, and environmentally conscious methods.”

rialto-designs.com

amayauk.com

kornit.com