Revive – where fabric is a force of nature
The new Revive collection from Westford Mill is a blend of pre-consumer cotton waste and post-consumer recycled polyester, crafted and consciously dyed through a minimal process that helps reduce environmental impact to carry us towards a more sustainable future.
W960
REVIVE RECYCLED GYMSAC
No bag collection is truly complete without a simple but versatile gymsac – an accessory staple, from sports classes to outdoor adventures, the W960 provides an eco-conscious alternative to other gymsacs. The fabric used to craft one of these bags is equivalent to around 2.5 post-consumer plastic bottles, helping minimise harmful waste and carry us towards a more sustainable future.
The dyeing process gives each thoughtful design its own unique finish, making for planet-friendly styling that’s truly one-of-a-kind
W965
REVIVE RECYCLED MAXI TOTE
This extra-large take on the classic tote is as functional as it is eco-conscious. With its 18 litre capacity, the W965 is the perfect multi-purpose companion for commutes, day trips or shopping on the go. With generous surface, decorating this Maxi Tote couldn’t be easier.