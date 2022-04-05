Revive – where fabric is a force of nature

The new Revive collection from Westford Mill is a blend of pre-consumer cotton waste and post-consumer recycled polyester, crafted and consciously dyed through a minimal process that helps reduce environmental impact to carry us towards a more sustainable future.

REVIVE RECYCLED GYMSAC

No bag collection is truly complete without a simple but versatile gymsac – an accessory staple, from sports classes to outdoor adventures, the W960 provides an eco-conscious alternative to other gymsacs. The fabric used to craft one of these bags is equivalent to around 2.5 post-consumer plastic bottles, helping minimise harmful waste and carry us towards a more sustainable future.

The dyeing process gives each thoughtful design its own unique finish, making for planet-friendly styling that’s truly one-of-a-kind

REVIVE RECYCLED MAXI TOTE

This extra-large take on the classic tote is as functional as it is eco-conscious.  With its 18 litre capacity, the W965 is the perfect multi-purpose companion for commutes, day trips or shopping on the go. With generous surface, decorating this Maxi Tote couldn’t be easier.

REVIVE RECYCLED GYMSAC

This versatile cotton stuff bag comes in a choice of four different sizes and two versatile colourways.  Each features a classic drawcord closure for simple but effective storage – a stuff bag that also carries us towards a more sustainable future.

