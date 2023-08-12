Hybrid Services – the exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for Mimaki industrial printing and cutting solutions – has unveiled its new-look showroom in Crewe.

The upgraded facility was officially opened by Mayor of Cheshire East Council, Cllr Rob Fletcher, in front of a select audience, including CEO of Mimaki EMEA, Takahiro Hiraki.

The event marks an important milestone in the more than 25-year relationship between the two companies.

Commenting on the decision to upgrade, Hybrid Services MD Brett Newman says: “In an increasingly competitive market, a facility like this is a powerful tool that elevates our sales capabilities, provides a fantastic resource for our reseller partners and offers an industry-leading experience for our customers.”

The new showroom is not only a showcase for Mimaki’s technological innovation but also an education hub, with regular training sessions and workshops planned for clients.

Visitors to Hybrid’s showroom will have the opportunity to experience Mimaki products – from desktop cutting plotters to grand format flatbed printers – along with numerous examples of applications created on the equipment by Hybrid’s showroom team.

The new Mimaki TxF150-75 direct-to-film printer is one of a number of recently launched models on display. It sits alongside dye sublimation printers: the Mimaki TS100-1600 and the TS330-1600.

www.hybridservices.co.uk