There is a growing interest in and demand for garments made from recycled consumer and industrial waste materials. We review the top options in this fast-emerging sector of the brandable apparel market
New from Henbury, the Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt combines environmentally conscious style with all-day comfort.
Made using an average of 11 plastic bottles, the polo’s 100% recycled polyester fabric has natural moisture-wicking properties to keep the wearer fresh all day.
It comes in a regular fit with a stand-up collar, and is packaged in a biodegradable bag.
