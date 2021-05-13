There is a growing interest in and demand for garments made from recycled consumer and industrial waste materials. We review the top options in this fast-emerging sector of the brandable apparel market
The One Hoodie, from Mantis World’s gender-neutral One capsule collection, is made from organic cotton mixed with recycled polyester. Ready for decoration, the hoodie is oversized to suit all body types, with raglan sleeves to ensure a comfortable yet flattering fit on both men and women.
The new Morf Recycled helps reduce plastic pollution, whilst keeping comfort in check, says Beechfield. Available in eight colours, the versatile accessory is made from 100% Repreve recycled polyester in a breathable, ultra-stretch fabric, and can be worn in more than 12 ways.
New from Just Hoods by AWDis, the Organic Hoodie blends 80% organic cotton with 20% recycled polyester. The 280gsm hoodie comes in 12 fashion colours and has a soft brushed inner with a smooth, organic cotton face for excellent printability. Another sustainable addition, the new Organic Sweat, is also available from the brand.
The new Recycled 2 Layer Printable Softshell from Result is breathable, windproof and showerproof, says Prestige Leisure. The slim, fashion-fit softshell is made using environmentally friendly TopGreen materials made from recycled PET bottles, and is certified by the Global Recycled Standard.
The new Recycled Polyester and Organic Cotton Bib Apron is a great  sustainable option for hospitality businesses, says Premier Workwear. Available in five colours, the classic bib apron contains 65% recycled polyester made entirely from everyday used plastics. It’s washable to 60°C, with an adjuster on the neckband, handy side pockets and a care-label printed on the underside.
New from Regatta Professional, the Honestly Made Recycled Polo Shirt is a great eco-friendly option for a workwear uniform, says PenCarrie. Its 100% recycled polyester piqué fabric is made from plastic bottles, and is quick-drying with an antibacterial finish. Available in black and navy, the polo shirt also comes with a tear-away label for easy rebranding.
Made from 100% certified recycled post-consumer polyester with moisture-wicking properties, the Recycled Performance T-Shirt is perfect for fun runs, charity events or teamwear, says Neutral. Available for both men and women, each T-shirt contains the equivalent of 12 recycled plastic bottles in a 155gsm, single jersey knit fabric. It has a crew neck, rib knitted neckband and inside neck tape, and is finished with flatlock seams on the shoulders, sleeves and hem.

New from Henbury, the Recycled Polyester Polo Shirt combines environmentally conscious style with all-day comfort.

Made using an average of 11 plastic bottles, the polo’s 100% recycled polyester fabric has natural moisture-wicking properties to keep the wearer fresh all day.

It comes in a regular fit with a stand-up collar, and is packaged in a biodegradable bag.

For more recycled fabric garments and accessories from leading brands, check out our May 2021 issue here