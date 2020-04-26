Retro Alley in Norfolk has designed rainbow pin badges to help fundraise for charity during the coronavirus crisis.

The customised clothing, promotional merchandise and gift company made the pin badges using a Pixmax 25mm badge maker with a cutter and badge components from monsterdoodles.com.

Dawn Hatfield, owner of Retro Alley, said: “I made the decision last week to try and return to work for a couple of days a week to help keep things ticking over, but, of course, what were we going to sell?

“So, the idea came to try and find a way to produce something new that would keep us busy and try to raise some money for charity in the process.

“We already have a badge machine that prints 55mm badges, and I decided to buy one for making smaller badges. The new machine arrived, and I needed to test it out.

“My children asked me to make badges with rainbows on, so when they went to bed I came up with the design.”

Dawn explained that the company plans to create a few lines of products with a similar design, including bags, badges, mugs, T-shirts and hoodies.

“At the moment I’m waiting for details from three local charities we aim to help, including the Harleston Kindness Help Hub, the Waveney food bank and the Harleston branch of the Royal British Legion.

“These groups are all helping local people who are struggling at the moment.”

www.retroalley.co.uk