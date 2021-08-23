New from Écologie by AWDis, the Cascades Organic Kids Tee is both stylish and kind to the environment. Made from 100% organic cotton with a soft hand-feel, the 150gsm T-shirt offers a great base for print and embroidery. It comes in six bright and bold colours in sizes 2XS-XL; a companion style for adults, the Cascades Organic Tee, is also available in 10 colours in sizes S-2XL.