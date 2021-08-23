The boom in online sales of clothing and accessories during the pandemic could change the face of retail permanently. We review some of the top retail-oriented styles that are tailor-made for ecommerce
From Westford Mill, the Nautical Tote is a striped, colour pop carryall which is ideal for leisure time both on and off the beach. It features a tactile brushed cotton canvas body and chunky cotton rope handles; a companion style, the Nautical Beach Bag, is also available from the brand.
Stylish and sustainable, the new Honestly Made Recycled Thermal Bodywarmer from Regatta Professional is made from recycled plastic bottles. Ready to withstand unpredictable weather, the men’s bodywarmer has 100% recycled Thermoguard insulation, plus a 100% recycled polyester-face fabric with a water-repellent finish. It also features two zipped pockets, stretch binding on the hem and is easily compressible.
New from Écologie by AWDis, the Cascades Organic Kids Tee is both stylish and kind to the environment. Made from 100% organic cotton with a soft hand-feel, the 150gsm T-shirt offers a great base for print and embroidery. It comes in six bright and bold colours in sizes 2XS-XL; a companion style for adults, the Cascades Organic Tee, is also available in 10 colours in sizes S-2XL.
The new Men’s Organic Cotton Tee has a streetwear vibe that’s perfect for retail, says Vanilla. A great choice for DTG printing, the crew neck tee is made from 100% sustainable materials, and has a self-fabric back neck and shoulder tape. The Men’s Organic Sweatshirt and Men’s Organic Hoodie are also available from the brand.
The Double Knit Thinsulate Printers Beanie from Result Clothing is ready for decoration with a company logo or branding. Made from a 340gsm, 100% soft-feel acrylic fabric, the beanie is both easy to wash and quick drying. It’s available in five colours: black, navy, grey and fluorescent orange or yellow.
From SF Clothing’s Washed range, the Unisex Washed Band T and the Unisex Washed Tour Sweat come tag-free and ready for decoration. Both styles are made from 100% cotton in a pigment-dyed, acid-washed and heavy enzyme-washed fabric, which is dyed individually to give it a unique finish.
Gildan says the 64EZO Adult EZ Print T-Shirt is every bit as soft and comfortable as it is ideal for decorating with logos and branding. Made with a high-stitch density, the 150gsm tee combines 100% ringspun cotton with a smooth, enzyme-washed finish, and is offered in a modern-classic fit for everyday wearability.